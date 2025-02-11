Ghilli OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where you can watch Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan’s iconic sports actioner

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were hailed as an iconic on-screen pair after their film Ghilli hit the big screens. The Tamil sports drama has been lauded over and over again by the audiences. And now, ahead of Valentine's Day week, the cult-classic hit is all set for an OTT release.

When and where to watch Ghilli

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer Ghilli is now set for an OTT release. Fans of the actors can watch the movie once more on SUN NXT. An official announcement was made by the streaming platform themselves.

Sharing a candid scene from the movie, the OTT giant penned, “Happy Thaipusam Gaichhhhh! Watch Ghilli now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Ghilli

Well, Ghilli marks the remake of the Telugu film Okkadu, starring Mahesh Babu. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an aspiring Kabbadi player who lets nothing come between him and his passion for the sport.

Saravanavelu, essayed by Thalapathy Vijay, goes to Madurai to participate in a regional Kabbadi match, despite hesitance from his father who wants him not to neglect his studies.

However, his visit to Madurai turns into an unexpected situation where he ends up rescuing a girl named Dhanalakshmi (played by Trisha Krishnan), from a forced marriage with Muthupandi, a man of money and muscle power.

Advertisement

What follows is Saravanavelu’s challenges to hide Dhanalakshmi inside his house without his family knowing, and how their love story slowly blossoms unknowingly to either.

Cast and crew of Ghilli

Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan as the lead pair, Ghilli also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Janaki Sabesh, Nagendra Prasad and others. Directed and written by Dharani, the movie hit theaters back in 2004.

Ghilli has been bankrolled under Sri Surya Movies and was re-released again in theaters in April 2004. The music of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was done by Vidyasagar.