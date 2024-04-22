Mumbai fans dance their hearts out to Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha’s Appadi Podu from Ghilli

Twenty years have passed since Thalapathy Vijay’s cult classic film Ghilli was released, and its makers have now re-released it in theaters. In fact, the action flick, which is considered to be a milestone in Vijay’s film career, has also been breaking re-release records currently.

The film has a widespread fan following who flock to the theaters to catch the action on the big screen. Several videos have surfaced online where fans can be seen hooting and cheering for their favorite scenes from the film and dancing to the songs.

The case was no different at a particular theater in Mumbai, where fans requested the projectionist replay the song Appadi Podu from the film. Needless to say, the operator happily complied, turning the theater into a concert hall.

It’s Ghilli frenzy in Chennai

If the craze is this high in Mumbai, one can only imagine the response the fans in Tamil Nadu have for the film. Rohini Silver Screens, a premiere theater in Chennai known for its re-releases and interactions with the audience, took to social media to share a video that shows fans enjoying the cult classic film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

They shared the video with the caption: “It’s a weekday 10 AM show and the theater is packed! The phenomenal craze for this STAR and #Ghilli is beyond words!”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

More about Ghilli

Ghilli, which was initially released in 2004, is a remake of the 2003 Telugu film Okkadu, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film, helmed by Dharani, features Thalapathy Vijay as Velu, a professional Kabaddi player.

Due to circumstances, he meets Dhanalakshmi (Trisha), who is running away from a local goon, Muthupandi (Prakash Raj), who wishes to marry her. How he gets rid of Muthupandi and the love that blooms between Velu and Dhanalakshmi forms the crux of the story.

The film also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Jennifer, Dhamu, Tanikella Bharani, and several others in prominent roles. Vidyasagar composed the music for the film while S Gopinath cranked the camera. B Lenin and VT Vijayan edited the film, and Sri Surya Movies bankrolled the project. At the time of release, the film garnered widespread acclaim and has maintained its cult status over time as well.

ALSO READ: VIDEOS: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s fans go berserk as Ghilli re-releases in theaters