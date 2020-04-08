Ghilli to Sarkar: Here are 5 films of Thalapathy Vijay to cheer up fans as Master won't release this week

Here are five movies of actor Thalapathy Vijay for you to watch while we wait for his next film Master to hit the big screens.

It goes without saying that the fans of Thalapathy Vijay will be disappointed to the core for they were expecting to watch the actor’s next film Master on the big screens this week. Due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to combat the outspread of COVID 19, the movie could not be released as per the plan. There has been no official update on the movie’s release date and fans are waiting for the makers to announce on the teaser release date. Here are five movies of actor Vijay for you to watch while we wait for the movie to hit the big screens.

1. Ghilli

Ghilli will be in the must-watch movies list of Kollywood fans forever. Directed by Dharani, Ghilli is the official Tamil remake of Telugu movie Okkadu. Trisha Krishnan played the female lead in Ghilli and the film had a tremendous run at the box office. Prakash Raj was seen as the main antagonist and the film was all about running and chasing drama of the hero and the villain. Dhanalakshmi (played by Trisha) was seen as a smart girl from a village who was stalked by Muthupandi, a goon (played by Prakash Raj). Vijay (Velu), who was in the village for a Kabaddi tournament, helped Dhanalakshmi flee the village. Eventually, they fell for each other in the process. The movie is all about how Velu successfully tricks the thug and helps Dhanalakshmi escape.

2. Khushi

Directed by SJ Suriyah, Khushi had Vijay and Jyothika playing the lead roles. The film also had Mumtaz, Vijayakumar, Vivekh and Nizhalgal Ravi in key roles. The film could be watched anytime and one can bet on it for instant mood uplifting. The college drama is about how Shiva (Vijay) and Jenny (Jyothika) had constant truffles and how they fell for each other without even realizing it. Vivekh’s instant witty comebacks throughout the film will keep the audience engaged, while the romance between Shiva and Jenny was a trendsetter. The film ends with Shiva and Jenny marrying each other and living happily ever after.

3. Kadhalukku Mariyadhai

One of the best classic movies of Kollywood cinema is Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. Directed by Fazil, the film had an ensemble of star cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Shalini, Shivakumar, Srividya, Radha Ravi, Charlie, Dhamu, Manivannan among the others. The romantic flick is about how a girl from an orthodox family struggles to convince her family to approve of her love for Vijay, who is from a different cultural background. The film narrates a beautiful love story and it also shows how conservative families struggle to break the ‘rules’ set by society for the happiness of their children. The film ends with families of Vijay and Shalini approving of their love after huge drama.

4. Friends

Directed by Siddique, Friends made the headlines recently after Twitterati brought up contractor Nesamani (Vadivelu in Friends). While the film has family drama as the main story, what will keep the audience engaged is the comedy track of Vadivelu. Throughout the movie, one would be laughing out loud. The film had Vijay and Suriya in the lead roles, while Devayani was the female lead. Sriman was the main antagonist while Ramesh Kanna was seen in a key role. The family drama was about the relationship between thick friends, who had a fall off due to a series of unfortunate situations. The film ends with how the friends reunite putting behind their differences.

5. Sarkar

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Sarkar is one of the controversial films of Thalapathy Vijay. Keerthy Suresh played the female in the political satire. The film had Vijay playing the CEO of an international company, who would start a rebel party against a flawed government upon his return to his native to cast his vote. The film received major criticism from the state government and several cases were filed against the movie. The film had Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the main antagonist, who was lauded for her terrific performance. The film had politician Pala Karuppiah and Radha Ravi playing one of the key roles. Sarkar was a huge box office hit.

