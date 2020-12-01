  1. Home
GHMC Elections: Chiranjeevi arrives to vote, Sreenivas Bellamkonda & Lakshmi Manchu spotted at voting centres

Also spotted were actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda and popular host Lakshmi Manchu outside the voting centres at Jubilee Hills.
24620 reads Mumbai
Megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted with his wife today, November 30, as he arrived to cast his vote for Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections 2020. The Sye Raa star was clicked in a semi-formal look and covered his face with a mask due to COVID-19 pandemic. Also spotted were actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda and popular host Lakshmi Manchu outside the voting centres at Jubilee Hills. Many Tollywood celebs showed their responsibility as citizens of the country and decided to cast their votes early in the morning. 

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda were also spotted arriving for GHMC Elections. VD was clicked with his family and Nagarjuna, on the other hand, arrived with his wife Amala. Ahead of elections, Vijay Deverakonda urged people of Hyderabad to vote for peace. In the video shared by him on Twitter, he said, ''Hello everyone! GHMC elections are scheduled for December 1 in Hyderabad. Everyone in the city please cast your vote. All precautions were taken near the polling booths. Please wear your mask and follow social distance. Vote for the peace and prosperity of our state of Telangana. Thank you.'' 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda, his brother Anand and parents cast their vote for GHMC Elections 2020 

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, on the work front, will be seen in Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. 

Chiranjeevi will also start working for the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The remake has been the talk of the town since inception as he will be stepping into the shoes of Mohanlal from the original. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

