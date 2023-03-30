Ghost: Anupam Kher gets Shivarajkumar's style welcome to Kannada cinema as he makes his debut

Legendary Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher, is one of the finest character actors in the country. Anupam Kher has been branching out to different languages and he had earlier this year made his comeback to Tamil cinema with Connect starring Nayanthara in the lead role which is due to release soon. It was earlier reported that he would be making his debut in Kannada cinema with Shivarajkumar in Ghost.

Sharing screen space with Shivarajkumar in Ghost

Ghost is touted to be a big-budget pan-Indian film directed by M G Srinivas. The film also has Malayalam superstar Jayaram in the lead cast reportedly without a female lead as it is confined within a particular event and does not feature space for any deviations in the screenplay as per reports coming in. A video has taken social media by storm where Anupam Kher walks in dapper style alongside Shivarajkumar on the set of the film. The director was recently quoted saying, “It is a very special role, and it is not just a guest appearance either. Anupam sir will be playing a pivotal character who will be with Shiv Rajkumar throughout. He plays a major role in leading the movie toward its sequel, which we are still planning. But his role is pivotal to make that connection.”

Anupam Kher’s upcoming films in various languages

Anupam Kher is reportedly very busy with a long line of projects in different languages. As mentioned earlier Connect with Nayanthara and Sathyaraj will be his Tamil release this year. He is also returning to Telugu films with Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao which is also slated for release sometime towards the second half of this year. He has wrapped up his portions for the Malayalam language film Voice of Sathyanathan with Dileep in the lead. He will also be seen playing the lead in Shiv Shashtri Balboa, a comedy that features Nina Gupta alongside him. Some of the other major Hindi films to his name are Emergency, Kaagaz 2, and Metro In Dino, all in different stages of post-production.

ALSO READ: Ghost: Shivarajkumar looks intriguing as he poses with rifle in new poster; 2nd schedule to begin in December