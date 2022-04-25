Ghost concept poster out on Dr Rajkumar’s 93rd Birth Anniversary: Shivarajkumar poses as a daredevil rebel

One of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood, Shivarajkumar has joined hands with director Birbal fame SRINI for his next. The project titled Ghost has been produced by Sandesh Productions. The shoot for the film is speculated to start soon. The makers have now revealed the concept poster of the project that has Shivarajkumar behind the bars, holding a gun. Several arms and ammunition are pointing at him from between the bars. The poster is out on the star’s father Dr Rajkumar’s 93rd birth anniversary.

The makers dropped the photo on Twitter with the note, "On the occasion of Dr Rajkumar’s 93rd Birth Anniversary, presenting you the concept poster of GHOST, an Heist Action Thriller starring Karunaada Chakravarthy Dr Shivarajkumar, Directed by Birbal fame SRINI and Backed by Sandesh Productions. Shooting Starts Soon." Other details about the film's cast and crew are expected to be unveiled soon.

Check out the poster below:

Furthermore, Shivarajkumar also has the action thriller Vedha in his kitty. The film marks the first venture of Shivarajkumar’s home banner, Geetha Pictures. Veda is said to be a rural film set in the 1960s. Harsha A is directing the star in the movie. Meanwhile, Shivanna and Harsha have earlier worked together in the ventures Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi and Bhajarangi 2. These two have collaborated for the fourth time now.

Also, he has signed up to be the protagonist in Raam Dhulipudi's romantic flick, Nee Sigoovaregu. The film stars Mehreen Pirzada as the female lead alongside Shivarajkumar. The music for the film has been composed by Charan Raj, while the cinematography has been done by Mahendra Simha.

