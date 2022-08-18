The Ghost: Makers unveil glimpse of Nagarjuna's choice of weapon- Tamahagane; WATCH

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Tamahagane, ever since the makers of Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost revealed his choice of weapon, Tamahagane. Today, they unveiled a promo to disclose it. In the video, someone can be seen cautioning Nagarjuna about the entire underworld coming for him. We can see a file named ‘Red Notice’ in the drawer which apparently has all the secrets about the underworld. Later, Nagarjuna opens a huge box where he finds this raw steel named Tamahagane. He makes a sharp sword with it to take on the underworld. “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King,” reads the quote.

Check out the promo below: