The Ghost: Makers unveil glimpse of Nagarjuna's choice of weapon- Tamahagane; WATCH

The makers of Nagarjuna's action entertainer, The Ghost shared a promo to disclose Tamahagane, Nagarjuna's choice of weapon.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 18, 2022 11:24 AM IST  |  12.3K
Tamahagane from The Ghost
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Tamahagane, ever since the makers of Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost revealed his choice of weapon, Tamahagane. Today, they unveiled a promo to disclose it. In the video, someone can be seen cautioning Nagarjuna about the entire underworld coming for him. We can see a file named ‘Red Notice’ in the drawer which apparently has all the secrets about the underworld. Later, Nagarjuna opens a huge box where he finds this raw steel named Tamahagane. He makes a sharp sword with it to take on the underworld. “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King,” reads the quote. 
 
Check out the promo below:
 
 
