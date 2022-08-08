The Ghost: Nagarjuna Akkineni wraps up the shoot; In theatres on October 5

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in an intense character as a highly trained and extremely lethal Interpol officer named Vikram in director Praveen Sattaru’s ambitious project, The Ghost. The film has been making the right noise since its inception. Now, the makers have shared an interesting update on the film's shoot. It’s a wrap for the film!

Nagarjuna and the team took to social media and made an announcement regarding the same. Nagarjuna, in the video, is seen firing a gun and looking super stylish. They have also released a poster that shows Nag posing with a jeep whereas Sonal Chauhan is seen sitting on the vehicle. Both the Interpol officers look ultra-stylish.

Mark K Robin has composed the music for the film. The highly anticipated flick will arrive in theatres on October 5th, for Dasara. Nagarjuna’s cult classic and path-breaking movie Shiva was also released on the same date in 1989.

Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar is producing this high intense action thriller.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran play vital roles in the movie.

