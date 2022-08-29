The Ghost: Nagarjuna is a daredevil fighter with the heart of steel in Birthday Special poster

Tollywood heartthrob Nagarjuna has turned 63 today on the 29th of August and marking the special occasion, the makers of his action drama The Ghost revealed a special birthday poster from the film. The actor can be seen holding Tamahagane, the weapon of destruction in his hand in the picture, as he sits on the chair, giving a stern gaze. The latest poster perfectly captures the vibe of this highly-anticipated drama. The Ghost’s hunt is likely to commence in the cinema halls on 5th October this year during the Dasara celebration.

Made under the direction of Praveen Sattaru, the flick will see Sonal Chauhan as the leading lady, along with Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran in key roles, apart from others. Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have bankrolled the project on a lavish budget under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Check out the poster below:

The trailer and other previews from the movie have received a tremendous response from the viewers. Going by trailer, both Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen as Interpol officers in The Ghost. Vikram (Nagarjuna) takes the responsibility to escort his sister and niece who are under the radar of some gangsters. While Gul Panag plays Nagarjuna’s sister in the movie, Anikha Surendran essays the role of his niece.

Now coming to the film's technical crew, Mark K Robin is the music director for the venture, while the songs have been provided by Bharath and Saurab. Mukesh G handled the cinematography for the flick, and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Additionally, Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have jointly choreographed the high-octane action sequences for the film.