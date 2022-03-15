The Ghost: Nagarjuna shoots a high octane action sequence in Dubai; PICS

Just a few days back we informed you that Nagarjuna reached Dubai for an important schedule of Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost. Now the team of this action entertainer is shooting a high-octane action sequence on a grand scale. The stills from the sets have surfaced on social media. In the pics, Nagarjuna is on a bike, gearing up to shoot the dare-devil sequence.

During this extensive schedule, the makers will be filming some very important scenes of the project. Film's female lead, Sonal Chauhan, who will be seen opposite Nagarjuna, is also a part of this significant schedule. The Ghost will be Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan's first film together. Nagarjuna is said to be doing an action-packed role in the movie that also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

Check out the pictures below:

Financed by producers Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, Nagarjuna's next has been creating headlines due to its heroines. Originally, Kajal Aggarwal was to work alongside the Bangarraju actor, but she opted out of the project due to her pregnancy. Then came Jacqueline Fernandez, who also couldn't be a part of the film.

Mukesh G is looking after the camera work for the movie, while Brahma Kadali is the art director. Also, Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors for this action flick.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen on the big screen in Kalyan Krishna’s Bangarraju. The movie that also starred Naga Chaitanya was released on 14 January 2022.

