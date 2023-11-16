Ghost OTT Release: When and where to watch Shiva Rajkumar’s heist action thriller

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar’s latest film Ghost directed by MG Srinivas was released back on October 19th, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The film was well-received by the audience and also earned positive reviews from critics all over.

Now the heist action thriller film is finally dropping on ZEE5 for OTT streaming from 17th November onwards. Those who missed the film in theaters can now finally watch this Shiva Rajkumar starrer at their comfort.

Ghost on ZEE5

Ghost starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead dual role is directed by MG Srinivas and is the first installment in the director’s cinematic universe as well. The film features the story of a group of people who hijack a big jail in the city and return, they demand the release of a convict known as Ghost or they will release the culprits in the jail to the city.

The film features actors like Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois in key roles with the director MG Srinivas himself reprising the role of Mahesh Das from his movie Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni.

The film has the musical composition handled by Arjun Janya while the cinematography and editing are fulfilled by Mahendra Simha and Deepu S Kumar, respectively.

Shiva Rajkumar’s Workfront

Shiva Rajkumar was last seen this year in the Kannada film Kabzaa starring Upendra in the lead role. Shiva Rajkumar played a guest role in the film.

Moreover, Shiva Rajkumar also played a massive cameo role in the Tamil film Jailer starring Rajinikanth which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film went on to become a big success in theaters and Shiva Rajkumar’s cameo was well received by the audience.

Furthermore, Shiva Rajkumar is set to make his appearance in the Dhanush starrer film Captain Miller which is scheduled to release next year, coinciding with the festival of Pongal. Other than that the actor is also filming for his films Karataka Damanaka and Bhairathi Ranagal latter being the sequel to his own 2017 film Mufti.

As per earlier reports, Shiva Rajkumar is also in talks with filmmaker Rishab Shetty for a film as well and talks for the same are still going on, revealing it to be a different kind of script.

