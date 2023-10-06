Ghost: Runtime, censor certificate, and release date; Here’s all you need to know about Shiva Rajukumar’s next

Shiva Rajkumar is one of the most popular actors, not just in Karnataka, but in other parts of South India as well. The actor has been featured in over 125 films, leaving a mark on every character he portrayed. The Vedha actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film which is helmed by MG Srinivas, titled Ghost.

Makers reveal Ghost’s runtime and certification details

Ghost is one of the most awaited projects of Shivanna this year. In fact, it is the first film of the year in which the Drona actor will be seen in a lead role. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the film has been certified U/A by the CBFC. Additionally, they also revealed that the film would have a run time of 2 hours and 7 minutes.

More about Ghost

Ghost is said to be a heist action thriller film, and is helmed by MG Srinivas. It is also reported that the film is the second installment in the Birbal Trilogy, which started off with the 2019 film Birbal. Ghost features Shiva Rajkumar in the lead, and has other familiar faces like Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and more. It has also been revealed that Anupam Kher will be making his Kannada debut with Ghost. The trailer for the film was released on 1st October and was revealed by prominent faces including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, SS Rajamouli, and Pen Movies. The film is all set to hit the big screens on 19th October and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

What’s next for Shiva Rajkumar

The actor was last seen in an extended cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 film, Jailer, which had Rajinikanth in the lead role. Shiva Rajkumar will next feature in another Tamil film, Captain Miller, which is helmed by Dhanush. The film is set to release on 15th December.

