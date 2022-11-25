Ghost: Shivarajkumar looks intriguing as he poses with riffle in new poster; 2nd schedule to begin in December

Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar has joined forces with Birbal fame director MG Srinivas for a pan-India drama Ghost. As the fans wait to witness the movie on the big screens, the makers have unveiled a new poster from the drama. The photo features the protagonist in an intense avatar with a long beard and messy hair. Donning a black leather jacket, he can be seen holding a riffle. In addition to this, the team has also unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from Ghost.

Touted to be an action heist thriller, the shoot for the film is presently underway. The team has already completed its 28-day first schedule recently in which they filmed some crucial scenes of the movie in a huge prison interior set. Now, the second schedule of the drama is slated to release in the theatres by mid-December this year.

