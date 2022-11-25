Ghost: Shivarajkumar looks intriguing as he poses with riffle in new poster; 2nd schedule to begin in December
Kannada star Shivarajkumar looks intense in the latest poster of his heist thriller Ghost.
Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar has joined forces with Birbal fame director MG Srinivas for a pan-India drama Ghost. As the fans wait to witness the movie on the big screens, the makers have unveiled a new poster from the drama. The photo features the protagonist in an intense avatar with a long beard and messy hair. Donning a black leather jacket, he can be seen holding a riffle. In addition to this, the team has also unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from Ghost.
Touted to be an action heist thriller, the shoot for the film is presently underway. The team has already completed its 28-day first schedule recently in which they filmed some crucial scenes of the movie in a huge prison interior set. Now, the second schedule of the drama is slated to release in the theatres by mid-December this year.
Check out the pictures below:
Masthi and Prasanna VM have written the dialogues for Ghost, while KGF fame Shiva Kumar has handled the art department of the movie. Additionally, renowned music director Arjun Janya has scored the tunes of the drama. The movie will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Shivarajkumar and director Karrthik Adwait join forces
Furthermore, Sivarajkumar has further signed his next with Karrthik Adwait. This pan-India action thriller is being bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the production banner SCFC. The yet-to-be-titled drama is expected to go on the floors by next year in 2023.
Jailer
Over and above this, Shivarajkumar will also be seen as the antagonist in Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated action comedy, Jailer. The Kannada actor will be seen playing a crime boss and a prisoner in the film. Backed by the prestigious banner of Sun Pictures, the project is slated to reach the cinema halls by the Summer of 2023.
