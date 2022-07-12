Ghost: Shivarajkumar plays a man on a deadly mission in his forthcoming heist thriller; PHOTO

On the occasion of Shivarajkumar's birthday, the makers of his upcoming action entertainer, Ghost, have dropped the first poster from the film. Unveiled by Kiccha Sudeep, the intriguing poster shows Shivarajkumar in a brutal look, with danger written near his eyebrow. He can be seen holding a gun along with a revolver blended with a car. This intimidating poster also includes searchlight, bikers, and cars.

This pan-India movie is touted to be a heist thriller and will be released in many languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Birbal fame filmmaker Srini is directing Ghost, while the renowned production house Sandesh Productions is financing this action entertainer. They had previously produced movies like Airavata, Hatavaadi, Mannina Dhoni, Asura, and Mommoga, among others.

Check out the poster below:

The crew of Ghost comprises some top technicians. Masthi and Prasanna VM have provided the dialogues for this film. Earlier, Masthi had penned dialogues for the blockbuster flicks Tagaru and Salaga. On another front, Prasanna VM had written the screenplays for Srini's 2019 crime thriller Birbal and Old Monk.

KGF fame Shiva Kumar has handled the art department of the movie, while tunes for the film have been scored by popular music director Arjun Janya.

In the meantime, Shivarajkumar also announced his 127th venture today. The superstar will be working with Avane Srimannarayana fame Sachin Ravi in his next. The movie will be inspired by the life of Mahabharata's character, Ashwathama. Despite dealing with a mythological character, the flick will be set against the backdrop of the present day. Its storyline will follow the protagonist's fight against evil and will also talk about his relationships.

Furthermore, Shivarajkumar's lineup incorporates A Harsha's directorial Vedha and Rockline Venkatesh’s directorial. He is also reported to play a significant role in Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169.

