The Ghost: Sonal Chauhan goes all guns blazing in the first look poster from Nagarjuna starrer

Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film The Ghost which is one of the most-anticipated films is creating hype ever since its inception. The film stars Sonal Chauhan as the female lead. Today on the occasion of her birthday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the actress and it promises that she will be seen in an intense role.

In the first look poster, clad in a leather jacket and jeans, Sonal can be seen blazing a gun with a few bruises on her face. Going by the poster and the details of the recent schedule, the film shall reportedly be high on action. Sharing the first look on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Team #TheGHOST wishes the Supremely talented and stunning actress @sonalchauhan7 a very Happy Birthday!Can’t wait to witness her Action on screens."

The film has been in the limelight due to its female leads. Initially, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project as she was expecting her first baby. The makers then got Jacqueline Fernandez on board as the female lead. However, she opted out of the project too due to unknown reasons. Financed by producers Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan is also part of the star-studded film F3, which is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. The actress is playing a cameo role and will add much-needed glamour to the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudu, the film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada and is set to release in theatres on May 27.

Also Read: F3 Song Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa Promo: Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Varun Tej flaunt their dancing prowess