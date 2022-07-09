The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna looks terrific, shows off his action avatar in Praveen Sattaru's film

The teaser of Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru is here.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 09, 2022 04:24 PM IST  |  2.9K
South,Nagarjuna Akkineni
The teaser of Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost, directed  by Praveen Sattaru is here. Going by 50 seconds video, the film promises to be high on action and thrilling elements. The actor looks terrific as he flaunts his action avatar and kills baddies. The background music is top notch, and keeps you hooked to the screen.

