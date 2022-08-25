The Ghost Trailer: Nagarjuna's ferocious act and power-packed performance as Agent promises a thrilling ride

Superstar Mahesh Babu has launched the trailer of Nagarjuna's upcoming film, The Ghost. The trailer looks every bit gripping and action-packed, and it sees some impactful dialogues as Nagarjuna is on a serious mission. The Ghost is not completely an action entertainer, though it is high on action.

It has a lot of other elements to make it an entertaining watch. The much-awaited trailer introduces us to the main characters, and also takes us insight into what the story is all about. Interpol officer Vikram played by Nagarjuna takes the responsibility to escort his sister and niece who have a threat from gangsters.

Sonal Chauhan appears as Nagarjuna’s subordinate and offers a glamour feast. While Gul Panag plays Nagarjuna’s sister, Anikha Surendran is shown as his niece. The trailer also shows The Ghost using his main weapon Tamahagane.

Check out the trailer below:

Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar is producing the film under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Mark K Robin is the music director, while songs are by Bharath and Saurab duo. Brahma Kadali is the art director for the film for which stunts are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha.

The Ghost will arrive in cinemas on October 5th, for Dusshera.

