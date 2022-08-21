The Ghost: Trailer release date of Nagarjuna's action entertainer OUT; Read all details inside

Nagarjuna fans are super thrilled to see their beloved star on the silver screens once again with Praveen Sattaru’s magnum opus, The Ghost. He will be seen sharing screen space with Sonal Chauhan in the flick, as she is the leading lady for this action entertainer. Before the film reaches the audience, the makers will be revealing the trailer of this highly-discussed drama on the 25th of August this year. The movie is slated to be out in theatres on 5th October in 2022.

Confirming the same, the makers tweeted, "In 4 days, things are about to get really intense #TheGhost Trailer releasing on 25th August." In the latest poster released with the announcement, Nagarjuna looks ferocious and super fit with a gun in one hand, and Sonal Chauhan resting on his other shoulder. She is also carrying a gun. As the filming of The Ghost has already been concluded, the team has kickstarted the promotional journey. They have even unveiled not one, but two promos from the flick, namely The Killing Machine and Tamhagane.

Check out the post below:

Nagarjuna will essay the role of Vikram in the project bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Narayan Das Narang in association with Sharrath Marar. Along with the leads, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are also a part of the film's primary cast. Mukesh G has cranked the camera for the movie, and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have directed the high-ocatane action sequences for the drama, whereas Mark K Robin has rendered the background score and songs for The Ghost.

Additionally, Nagarjuna will also play a significant character in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

Also Read: Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to go on air from September 4; WATCH new promo