Ghost Twitter Review: Shiva Rajkumar starrer garners positive reactions; fans hail it as Dussehra winner

The much anticipated Kannada film Ghost, which features Shiva Rajkumar in the lead, and is helmed by MG Srinivas has finally hit the big screens. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Satya Prakash, Prashant Narayanan and more has garnered positive reviews from the audience after the first few shows.

Fans who watched the film took to their social media accounts to praise the making of the film, as well as Shivanna’s screen presence. People also made it a point to praise the film’s background score by Arjun Janya. Some fans even dubbed the film as the clear winner among the Dussehra releases.

Check out the fans reviews for Ghost

Ghost showered with praise by fans

Fans took to social media to express their satisfaction in all departments of the film. In a recent interview, Shiva Rajkumar had revealed that some technologically intense scenes were part of the film, and they had turned out well. The fans seemed to agree with the Jailer actor’s opinion, as the VFX of the film garnered much praise.

Additionally, the film’s music composer Arjun Janya was also showered with love, adding that his music elevated the film to a different level. They also praised the making of MG Srinivas, saying that his vision was communicated perfectly. Fans also praised the story, and writing, saying that the twists in the film occurred when it was least expected, which had them glued to the edge of their seats.

The film is also set to have a second part, which would all connect to MG Srinivas’ 2019 film Birbal. The helmer is said to have reprised his role of Mahesh Das from the 2019 film in Ghost as well. With a long weekend lined up, it is yet to be seen what the larger audience have to say, but the initial reviews could not have been better for Shiva Rajkumar and MG Srinivas’s Ghost.

