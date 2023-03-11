Ghosty Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal makes a comeback with a fun horror comedy; Release date out

Kajal Aggarwal will be back on the screens after her long maternity break with the upcoming Tamil film Ghosty. The trailer of the film has been released and promises a fun rollercoaster ride with a mixture of comedy and horror. The actress is playing a dual role in the film and steals with her performance.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as a ghost and police officer in the film. Yogi Babu, who is playing a key role in the film, is seen engaging in loggerheads with Kajal and looks all things fun. The dialogues and cast performance with interesting plot promise audiences to laugh out loud in theatres.



Along with the trailer, the release date of Ghosty is out. The film will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages on March 17, ahead of Ugadi. Directed by Kalyaan who is accredited with films like Gulebhagavali and Jackpot. The film features a star-studded cast including Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Jagan, Suresh Menon, Motta Rajendran, and KS Ravikumar in pivotal roles.



Ghosty marks the comeback of Kajal Aggarwal after her maternity break. According to reports, she signed for Ghosty after marriage and wrapped up the shoot in 2021 but due to the pandemic, the film got delayed. Now, after a long time, Kajal Aggarwal is set to be back on the big screens and fans are super excited to watch.

It is to be noted that Kajal Aggarwal did have a release in 2022 with Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Reddy but it didn't feature her in a full-fledged role.

Meanwhile, on 19th April this year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu entered one of the most beautiful chapters of their lives, parenthood. They welcomed a baby boy named. She often shares a glimpse of him on her social media and makes fans go aww.

