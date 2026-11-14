Giri Babu’s Demise: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi’s former co-star and filmmaker passes away at 83

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Veteran actor and filmmaker Giri Babu passed away at the age of 83 on November 14, 2026. The actor breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Giri Babu Passes Away at 83

Yerra Seshagiri Rao, popularly known as Giri Babu, was a veteran Indian actor, director, and producer who worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. Born on June 8, 1943, he passed away on November 14, 2026, at a private hospital following age-related ailments.

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With a career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in over 500 films and earned recognition for his performances in antagonist, comedy and character roles. He made his silver screen debut with Jagame Maya. During his early career, he gained recognition for portraying negative characters in films such as Kurukshetram and Karunamayudu.

The actor later transitioned into popular comedy and supporting roles, delivering memorable performances in films such as Dongodochadu, Chiranjeevi ’s Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Nuvve Kavali, Athadu, Gamyam and Geetha Govindam. His final screen appearance was in Anni Manchi Sakunamule, starring Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair.

Over the years, Giri Babu worked with several prominent stars in Telugu cinema, including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu , Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and many others. He also shared the screen with legendary performers such as Akkineni Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao and Krishna.

Apart from acting, Giri Babu also explored filmmaking as a director and producer. He directed several films, including Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Koruthunna. He also ventured into writing and production, with projects such as the action-adventure film Merupu Daadi.

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Giri Babu was married to Sridevi, who passed away in 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Madhavi, and two sons, Bose Babu and Raghu Babu. His younger son, Raghu Babu, is a well-known actor and comedian in Telugu cinema.

Following his passing on November 14, 2026, the Movie Artistes Association arranged for his remains to be placed at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad, allowing members of the film fraternity and the public to pay their last respects. His final rites are scheduled to be held in his native village of Ravinuthala, in Prakasam district.

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