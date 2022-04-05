This Girl is on Fire- A fiery success story of self-made Rashmika Mandanna

'This Girl is on Fire'- a song by American singer and songwriter Alicia Keys always plays in the back of my head, whenever I see Rashmika Mandanna. Starting her acting career with the Kannada film Kirik Party, Rashmika's every move, professionally, speaks volumes of how success is not very far when one is persistent about accomplishing their goals.

Interestingly, she has managed to achieve it all in a short span. Born and brought up in a Kannada family, Rashmika, after Kirik Party, appeared in two Kannada films- Anjani Putra and Chamak. 3 films in Kannada and Rashmika Mandanna, at the peak of her career, shifted to the Telugu industry. She became the most preferred actress in Tollywood after Geetha Govindam, co-starring handsome Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay and Rashmika instantly became the 'it' onscreen couple after their 2018 release. While her personal life managed to grab attention, she picked movies like Devadas in Telugu, Yajamana in Kannada, and Dear Comrade again with Vijay Deverakonda, among others.

As revealed by Rashmika, Lilly from 'Dear Comrade' is by far, her favourite character and is extremely close to her heart. While a lot of successful actors were still looking out for big opportunities, Rashmika had already shared screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu, Karthi, and Allu Arjun. Besides, she became the most influential actor on social media. All these within 6 years!

The Pushpa actress has been living a suitcase life for the last year since she is setting her foot in Bollywood. She continues to work on a choc-o-bloc schedule as she is simultaneously gearing up for her 3 big banner projects in Hindi cinema.

She has Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. To note, she has replaced Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy's Animal.

What a day to talk about the National Crush and birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna who has now bagged a film opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, this will be her first movie with Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.