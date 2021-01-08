Gitanjali Selvaraghavan pens a heartwarming note welcoming her 3rd child; Thanks everyone for the blessings

Revealing that they have named their third child Rishikesh, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan thanked her followers for the love and blessings.

A couple of days back, Selvaraghavan took to his social media space and penned a heartwarming note, where he expressed how he is unable to wait to meet his third child. He also wrote how his heart still skips a beat while seeing his wife Gitanjali. Now, in her latest Instagram post, Gitanjali has welcomed their third child – a boy baby and revealed his name. She also thanked her followers for all the love and blessings that they have been showing her.

Revealing that they have named their third child Rishikesh, Gitanjali stated that the baby was born on January 7th. She wrote, “Rishikesh Selvaraghavan came into this world and our hearts earlier this morning, 7th January 2021 Healthy and happy. A big Thank you to each and every one of you for all your blessings and good wishes! Truly touched by the support and love you've all shown us. Believe me. The feeling is mutual! You guys are the best! Lots of love, Gitanjali, Selvaraghavan, Lilavathi and Omkaar.”

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, it was announced last week that Selvaraghavan is joining hands with Dhanush for his next film. It was also announced by the makers that the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music. The film’s shooting has started and Selvaraghavan shared a photo from the sets while revealing the same. He took the internet by storm after announcing that he will be directing the sequel for cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan with Dhanush as the lead actor.

