Given a chance, Ram Charan would want to play Virat Kohli in a biopic; Calls Salman Khan his favourite

Ram Charan, the renowned Telugu actor has established himself as a global sensation with the massive success of his 2022-released film, RRR. The project, which is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, has made India proud by earning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR. which is composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandra Bose, has also bagged many prestigious awards including Golden Globes 2023 along with many others. In the recently held India Today Conclave 2023, Ram Charan opened up about RRR's big win, his career plans, and much more.

Ram Charan wants to play Virat Kohli in a biopic

The RRR actor had a fun chat with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai at the India Today Conclave 2023. Later, he gave some quick answers to the fun rapid fire questions that were asked. When Ram Charan was a role that he would like to play in the future, the actor revealed that he is keen to do a sports film. "I would like to play anything to do with a sport. It has been a long due. Maybe a sports-based film," revealed the actor.

When the host asked Ram Charan if he would like to play celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli on the silver screen, Ram Charan answered positively. "Fantastic. He is an inspiring soul. I think, if given a chance, it will be fantastic, as I look similar also," stated the excited star.

Ram Charan calls Salman Khan his 'Favourite'

In his chat with Rajdeep Sardesai, Ram Charan also opened up about his 'Favourite' Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. The actor also recalled his first meeting with Bollywood's Bhaijaan, who is a dear friend of his father, megastar Chiranjeevi. "Even before I wanted to meet him, he invited me being my dad’s Chiranjeevi’s very old friend. They have done ads together for a very, very long time. Mr. Salman Khan. He said ‘Beta, I heard you’re in town.’ I said, ‘How come?’ He said nothing happens in Bombay without his knowledge. He invited me home and that warm reception I’ll keep in my heart," recalled Ram Charan.

When the show host opined that Salman Khan expects his guests to stay at his parties till 5 AM, Ram Charan politely denied it. "No sir, he is very graceful. He lets us be. If people want to stay, they voluntarily stay," he remarked. Then, Sardesai asked Ram Charan if he is a Salman Khan fan, and the RRR star answered positively. "Yes sir, Yes," said the proud fan, who is set to make his first onscreen appearance with his favourite star in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

