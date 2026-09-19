Gladiators Trailer: Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini and kids make rare appearance in first look into actor’s documentary

Gladiators, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is an upcoming motorsport documentary that revolves around the actor’s racing career. Directed by AL Vijay, the makers have unveiled the trailer, which explores the actor’s journey into motorsport, with his wife, Shalini Ajithkumar, and children, Anoushka and Aadvik, also making appearances.

Gladiators Trailer

The trailer for Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges puts Ajith Kumar ’s racing journey front and centre, offering insights from his team, the demands of endurance racing, and rare appearances by his wife, Shalini, and their children. It puts Ajith the racer firmly in the spotlight and takes viewers inside his long-standing passion for motorsport.

Watch the trailer here:

The four-minute trailer delves into his life as a professional racer, complete with roaring engines, demanding circuits, and the kind of pressure that comes with high-speed racing. Moreover, Shalini and their children also share their personal thoughts on his racing career.

Ajith is seen tackling challenging tracks while members of his racing team open up about his journey. Several prominent names from the motorsport world also feature in the documentary, including Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver, who offers his perspective on the world Ajith has chosen to pursue alongside his film career.

Helmed by AL Vijay and featuring music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the documentary is yet to receive an official release date.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly . Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former powerful figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in prison. However, following his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated in a case. As a result, AK is forced to revisit his former life to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, GBU also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next work with director Adhik Ravichandran on the action film Dare Devil . Produced by Shalini Ajithkumar, the film is set to begin shooting on November 2, 2026, with the actor aiming to wrap up his portions before the next racing season.

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