A glimpse into Mahesh Babu's dreamy vacation in Paris & it's all about family love and happy times

Before hitting off on the promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu took a break and spent a relaxing time with his family in Paris. His wife Namrata shared pics and videos of their gateway from picturesque locations of Paris. Now, she rounded up their trip by sharing a small glimpse video and it is all about family love, bond, laughter and happy times.

Despite heavy schedules work, Mahesh Babu always makes sure to enjoy holidays with his family in foreign locations whenever he times from his work. The actor has now returned to India from Paris as promotions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will kickstart today. The theatrical trailer of the film will be launched today in a grand event attended by the main cast and crew. The trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release today at 4:05 PM.

CLICK HERE TO WATH MAHESH BABU'S PARIS VIDEO

Post-production works are underway for the movie. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has completed the dubbing for the film and said it will be a treat for Mahesh Babu's fans. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on May 12, 2022.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh completes dubbing for Sarkaru Vaari Paata; Says 'A treat for all Mahesh Babu fans'

Directed by Parasuram, the film will be reportedly based on bank scams and has set major expectations as Mahesh Babu will be returning to big screen after 2 years. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The much-awaited film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. Music sensation S Thaman scored soundtracks for the movie.