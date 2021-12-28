Goa Diaries: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's vacay is all about adventure amidst forest, waterfall and breezy climate

While battling with all personal trauma and coming out stronger, Samantha is taking enough time to be with her family and friends. The stunner is taking forward all her work assignments as well. After wrapping up the first schedule of Yashoda, Sam has taken a trip to Goa with her best friend Shilpa Reddy.

One can see in the photos, the Oh Baby actress is enjoying every bit of her trip that is full of adventure amidst forest, waterfall and rocks. From donning a boho-chic bikini to spending time in nature, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is living the best and well-deserved break. She is putting up a brave front every day.

Take a look at her photos below:

Sharing a photo of her with friends while posing in the pond, Samantha wrote, "A little bit of heaven," and "Goa diaries"

Professionally, Sam has an interesting line-up of films- Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The Majili actress has also signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love.

She was last seen in special dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava with Allu Arjun in Pushpa. She recently spoke about her experience of working on the dance number.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too... I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work...phew. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava Thank you for the love."