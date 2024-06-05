GOAT director Venkat Prabhu breaks silence amid reports of brother Premgi marrying girl 22 years younger than him

Over the last few days, rumors have been doing the rounds on the internet that actor Premgi Amaren is getting married this year. A wedding invitation had gone viral, and many were wondering about the authenticity of the same. Now, the actor’s brother, Venkat Prabhu, has provided clarity on the matter.

In a recent statement released by the GOAT director, Venkat has confirmed that Premgi is set to tie the knot on June 9, 2024. In his statement, the director wrote, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? Who is currently keeping Soppanasundari (reference from his own movie), and When will Premji get married? In response to the final question, on June 9th, in the presence of family and friends, Premgi will marry the girl he loves.”

Venkat Prabhu’s response to brother Premgi Amaran’s marriage

Clearing the air over how the marriage invitation card had surfaced on the internet, Venkat Prabhu said that a friend of theirs unknowingly shared it on their social handle, which got leaked. Premgi’s mother had insisted on having a simple wedding without much fanfare but this particular friend of theirs was not aware of it and shared the card.

Moreover, the director also dismissed the rumors that the bride is not from a media background and added that photos from the wedding will be shared by him with a reception being planned. Furthermore, reports also suggest that Premgi might be hosting a bachelor party for his friends on June 5th.

Concluding his statement, Venkat Prabhu also added that an official update of The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will be out soon. The official statement by the director comes at a time when rumors were rife that Premgi was marrying a person who is 22 years younger than him.

More about The GOAT

The GOAT or The Greatest Of All Time, is the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer flick, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie is said to be a sci-fi venture, with Vijay donning various looks.

Besides the Leo actor, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Mohan, Laila, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 5th, 2024, and is said to be using extensive technological factors.

