GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay’s killer squad revealed in third poster of Venkat Prabhu's film

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has been creating quite a buzz since the time it was announced. The makers of the film had recently presented fans with a pleasant surprise as 2024 began, as they released two posters from the film, along with revealing the film’s title.

Now, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers of the film have revealed the third poster from The Greatest of All Time. The poster features Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Prashanth, dressed in military outfits, walking away from what appears to be a war zone. The poster also showcases a truck being blown up behind them, as well as an army aircraft, similar to the first look poster of the film. The makers shared the picture on their social media with the caption:

“Meet the #GOATSquad; They are ready to set the box office on fire; One action entertainer loading”

The third poster goes in line with the film’s first look poster, which featured Vijay in his dual roles, walking away from a parachute landing, with a military aircraft over their head.

What we know about The GOAT so far

The Greatest of All Time marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. The Master actor is all set to be seen in a dual role in the film, which as per speculations are father and son. Earlier last year, the actor and director were seen heading to Los Angeles, California. It is understood that the purpose of their visit was to understand and try out de-aging technology.

Further, there are several rumors that the film is a remake of Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon Levitt’s 2012 film Looper, as well as the 2019 film by Ang Lee with Will Smith in the lead titled Gemini Man. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Cast and Crew of GOAT

GOAT features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu and several others in prominent roles, apart from the ones in the new poster. Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen flaunting a new look for the film, where he was seen in a clean shave.

The Greatest of All Time is bankrolled by Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film while Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera. Venkat Raajen has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

