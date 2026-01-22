GOAT’s Venkat Prabhu reveals how Thalapathy Vijay agreed to the film based on an idea: ‘I told him first half only’

Thalapathy Vijay and Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu joined hands earlier in 2024 for the spy action drama The Greatest Of All Time. More than a year after its release, the director revealed that he initially pitched only the core idea of the film to the superstar, and that the first half of the story was fully narrated only after the first shooting schedule was completed.

The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu reveals how Thalapathy Vijay agreed to the film

Speaking at an awards show, director Venkat Prabhu expressed his gratitude for being awarded Best Director. During his speech, the filmmaker said, “Commercial movies are extremely hard to make. Creating a film that everyone likes is a huge task. While making a specific, content-driven film also has its own challenges, but such films have a dedicated audience. However, commercial films provide much more room for criticism.”

“I thank Vijay sir for this film. Thalapathy was the first to believe in the project. I had only pitched him the basic idea of the movie. He liked it very much, and we immediately started production. The project was even announced. However, I narrated the first half of the story only after we wrapped up the first shooting schedule. He trusted me that much,” the director added (translated from Tamil).

Venkat Prabhu also expressed his gratitude to the audience in Malaysia for making the movie a top grosser there.

More about The GOAT

The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) is a spy action drama that follows the story of Gandhi, a covert agent who leads a double life. After one of his missions goes wrong, he loses his son, plunging his personal life into shambles.

Years later, his son returns, only to reveal that he has a sinister plan involving an old adversary. How Gandhi uncovers the truth forms the core of the film.

Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie

Thalapathy Vijay has announced that his final cinematic venture will be the political action drama Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film has been in release limbo as the CBFC has yet to grant certification.

Meanwhile, director Venkat Prabhu is next set to helm a sci-fi film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

