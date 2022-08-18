GodFather teaser to be out on Megastar Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday on August 21

Megastar Chiranjeevi 's fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser of his forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. Finally, the makers have announced that the preview will be released on 21st August on Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday. In the announcement poster, he looks all intense, donning black shades. In the background, we can see the night view of the city. This is for the first time that the Bhola Shankar star is sporting a salt and pepper look in his career.

For the unversed, this Mohan Raja's directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal in the lead. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are backing the flick on a massive budget, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The drama has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty and Mumbai.

Check out the poster below:

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been roped in to play a powerful role in GodFather and Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the female lead. Besides them, Liger maker Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev are also doing prominent roles in the movie.

Now, talking about the technical crew of the film, Nirav Shah handled the camera work for the drama, and Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Renowned music director S Thaman has provided the tunes, while Marthand K. Venkatesh has headed the editing department.

The makers have also announced that GodFather will be released during Dasara this year. The flick has already created a lot of hype among movie buffs. Furthermore, he will also lead Bobby's Chiru 154 with Shruti Haasan and Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar.