God Father Teaser: Chiranjeevi's bossy persona and style are remarkable; SS Thaman's BGM is the highlight
The title Godfather suits well for Chiranjeevi's persona and the character.
One can see in the first teaser look of God Father, Megastar Chiranjeevi arrives in an ambassador car and walks into the office ferociously. The title Godfather suits well for his persona and the character and the elevations are strikingly remarkable with wonderful BGM from SS Thaman. Masses will have a feast to see Chiranjeevi in this get-up.
Credits: YouTube
