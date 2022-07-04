God Father Teaser: Chiranjeevi's bossy persona and style are remarkable; SS Thaman's BGM is the highlight

The title Godfather suits well for Chiranjeevi's persona and the character.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Jul 04, 2022 06:02 PM IST  |  5.9K
Chiranjeevi,South
God Father Teaser: Chiranjeevi's bossy persona and style are remarkable; SS Thaman's BGM is the highlight
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

One can see in the first teaser look of God Father, Megastar Chiranjeevi arrives in an ambassador car and walks into the office ferociously. The title Godfather suits well for his persona and the character and the elevations are strikingly remarkable with wonderful BGM from SS Thaman. Masses will have a feast to see Chiranjeevi in this get-up.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!