'Goddamn': How Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave shout out to Miley Cyrus' hit track Flowers; See post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu , the popular star of South Indian cinema is going through a promising phase in her acting career, with some promising projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, Samantha has been inspiring millions of her fans and audiences with her sheer willpower and courage. The actress, who recently opened up about her Myositis diagnosis, has stunned the netizens by bouncing back as a stronger and braver version of herself.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an adherent music lover and enjoys almost all various genres. She often takes to her official Instagram handle to share her music recommendations with her followers, and even asks them for suggestions. Interestingly, Samantha recently have a major shout to the celebrated American singer Miley Cyrus's recent hit track 'Flowers' with her Instgaram story. The actress shared reel video posed by Cyrus on her Instagram story, with a caption that reads "Goddamn!!!" Later, she also shared a screenshot of the song's lyrics that gives major 'Self Love' goals. "I can take myself dancing... And I can hold my own hand... Yeah I can love me better than you can.." reads the highlighted lyrics of the song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exciting line-up

The talented actress has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline including the epic drama Shaakuntalam, and the romantic comedy Kushi, in Telugu. The project, which was originally set to hit the theatres in February, is now postponed indefinitely due to technical reasons. Meanwhile, the shooting of Kushi, which marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first onscreen collaboration with the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is expected to get resumed very soon. The popular star is also making a comeback to Bollywood with the Indian adaptation of Citadel helmed by Raj and DK. The web series, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Varun Dhawan will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.