GodFather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan make for a blockbuster frame; Check out BTS pics

Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of GodFather, one of the most talked about Telugu films of the year. Having already created a lot of buzz with the trailer and two of its songs that were released this month, the anticipation is at its peak. However, there is also another reason that the film is gaining attention and that is the cameo of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. After a grand pre-release event in Andhra Pradesh despite heavy rains and trailer launch, which took the internet by storm. Today, the makers released a few BTS pics from the film featuring Chiranjeevi solo pics along with Salman Khan and they will get you excited for the film.