GodFather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan make for a blockbuster frame; Check out BTS pics
The makers of Chiranjeevi starrer are leaving no stone unturned to promote GodFather ahead of release on October 5
Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of GodFather, one of the most talked about Telugu films of the year. Having already created a lot of buzz with the trailer and two of its songs that were released this month, the anticipation is at its peak. However, there is also another reason that the film is gaining attention and that is the cameo of Bollywood star Salman Khan.
The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. After a grand pre-release event in Andhra Pradesh despite heavy rains and trailer launch, which took the internet by storm. Today, the makers released a few BTS pics from the film featuring Chiranjeevi solo pics along with Salman Khan and they will get you excited for the film.
The trailer, which was released promises an action-packed political drama and gives Chiranjeevi enough scope to shine with punch dialogues and swag hard to miss. The trailer also features Salman Khan, who impresses and complements Chiranjeevi quite well.
Chiranjeevi credited his son Ram Charan for encouraging him to do the Lucifer Telugu version. He said that Salman immediately agreed to work in this movie after Ram asked him. Chiranjeevi said that the audience is going to have a great time watching him and Salman groove to the Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song.
Mohan Raja helmed the movie with Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in significant roles, along with others. Bankrolled by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, Chiranjeevi's banner Konidela Surekha is presenting the drama. The film will release on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra.