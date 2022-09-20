GodFather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer theatrical and OTT rights sold for whopping price

The theatrical business of the movie was already closed and digital rights are also sold for big amounts. According to reports, Netflix has spent Rs 57 crores for the digital rights of the movie. This deal includes Telugu and Hindi OTT rights of the movie.

Chiranjeevi is all set to rule the silver screens yet again with his forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. It is one of the most anticipated films owing to the star-studded cast of Bollywood star Salman Khan, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and more. As the film is gearing up for grand release on October 5, the pre-theatrical business has been locked by a whopping amount.

Considering the factors of the festive market, the biggest megastar in the film, the pre-theatrical business has been done well and expectations at the box office are same too. Post Acharya debacle, the mega fans are hoping to see the megastar set the screen on fire this time.

Recently, the first single titled featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan was released and it was legit lit. The two stars set the stage on fire with their swift dance moves and swag.

Nagarjuna's The Ghost is clashing with Chiranjeevi starrer political-action film, GodFather on October 5. When asked about this big clash at the box office, Nagarjuna Akkineni in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said, “I have always looked up to him, he has achieved so much, and people just love him there. He is a mighty opponent, so of course, I am worried and anxious. But we know that the festival season is like that. Dussehra festival has traditionally had two to three films released in the last 40-50 years. They do well, now if the film is bad it won’t do well. Even if it's a solo release it won’t do well if the film is bad.”

