GodFather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's first single promo to release today, new poster excites fans
The first single from GodFather featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan wil be released today
The big update from Chiranjeevi's GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja is here. The promo of the first single featuring Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be out today, at 4:05 PM. The makers shared a new poster featuring the two superstars from the film to announce the big news. Fans can't keep calm and have already begun the countdown.
The new poster shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan standing with hands in their pockets and the song promises to be a visual treat. Prabhudeva has choreographed the special song of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in GodFather with music by S Thaman. The poster is currently going viral and fans can't wait for the screen to be set on fire.
Recently, Chiranjeevi shared a BTS pic with Salman Khan from sets as they shaked a leg together on a special dance number in the film. Sharing the pic, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Shaking a leg with The Bhai@BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!!" Salman Khan is playing a mighty role and has not charged a single penny for his appearance in the film.
Mohan Raja is helming the project which is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev are the other prominent cast. Recently, the first looks of Nayanthara and Satydev were released recently and they will be seen as Sathyapriya Jaidev and Jaidev respectively. GodFather is scheduled to release in theatres on October 5.
