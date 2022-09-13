GodFather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's first single promo to release today, new poster excites fans

The big update from Chiranjeevi's GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja is here. The promo of the first single featuring Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be out today, at 4:05 PM. The makers shared a new poster featuring the two superstars from the film to announce the big news. Fans can't keep calm and have already begun the countdown.

The new poster shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan standing with hands in their pockets and the song promises to be a visual treat. Prabhudeva has choreographed the special song of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in GodFather with music by S Thaman. The poster is currently going viral and fans can't wait for the screen to be set on fire.