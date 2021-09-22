Godfather: Chiranjeevi and team commence new schedule in Ooty; Details Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi has geared up for his next film Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Chiranjeevi's 153rd film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films. The title poster was announced on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Now, new shooting schedule of the film has commenced today in Ooty.

In this new shooting schedule, the team of Godfather will shoot talkie part on Chiranjeevi and other prominent cast. The Sye Raa actor will be seen in and as Godfather in the film and fans cannot keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Tipped to be a high intense political action drama, the shooting of Godfather began last month in Hyderabad with the team canning a breath-taking action sequence on the Megastar.

Talking about the technical team, master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters is onboard for the artwork of this film. Nayanthara will be seen playing the lead role in the film.

RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing the flick, Konidela Surekha is the presenter.

