Godfather: Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan's pic from the sets goes viral, fans say 'Bhai with Boss'

Chiranjeevi will be sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming film Godfather. The actor was welcomed officially last week and ever since then, social media has been abuzz about the movie. While the fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for updates, a pic from the sets features two superstars has surfaced on Twitter and is going viral.

In the pic, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan can be seen posing with the director and producers on the sets. The Bollywood actor has joined the sets and the shoot is currently taking place at ND Studios in Karjat.

Fans are going gaga over this pic and have put their expectations sky high about the film. While some commented 'Bhai with Boss', other one wrote 'two megastars together on screen.'

we have exclusively learnt that Salman has not charged a single penny for his appearance in Godfather. A source close to the film told us that, However, the actor was clear from the first day that he will be doing this film due to his love and respect for Chiranjeevi. He had put forth a clear condition – ‘I will do the film, only if you don’t pay me."

Touted to be an intense political drama, Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman.

