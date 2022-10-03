GodFather: Chiranjeevi, Satya Dev discuss scenes, practice dialogues during shoot; Watch BTS Video

In the video, the co-stars can be seen discussing scenes, practicing their dialogues and having a fun time in the process. While Satya Dev will be seen in the role of Jaidev, a politician, Chiranjeevi will portray the character of Brahma, a mass leader.

As fans await the release of Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller GodFather, the cast has been adding to the hype by dropping sneak peeks from the making of the film. Most recently, Satya Dev, who is playing a crucial role in the film took to Twitter and posted a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses with Megastar Chiranjeevi from their forthcoming action drama, "Can’t wait to see you all in the Theaters from October 5th. #Godfather."

Prior to this, the Megastar dropped a few BTS moments with Nayanthara during the GodFather shoot. The two share laughs and also indulge in some fun conversations during their breaks in between shots. The Lady Superstar will essay the character of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the movie.

Helmed by filmmaker Mohan Raja, the movie will further see Bollywood star Salman Khan, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya in pivotal roles, along with others. GodFather is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, featuring superstar Mohanlal in the lead. Bankrolled by R B Choudary and NV Prasad, the movie is being presented by Konidela Surekha.

The film carries the tale of a mass leader Brahma, played by Chiranjeevi. After spending around two decades in exile, he returns to his hometown, and his comeback rubs some people the wrong way.

While Nirav Shah looked after the camera work for this nail-biter, Suresh Selvarajan Marthand K. Venkatesh performed the editing. S Thaman is the music composer for the film.

