GodFather: Chiranjeevi shares a BTS pic with Salman Khan as they shake a leg for an 'eye feast' dance number
Chiranjeevi's next Godfather is one of most anticipated movie and is creating buzz for all the right reasons. The megastar has now shared an exciting update from the film, leaving fans expectation sky high. He shared a BTS pic with Salman Khan from sets as they shake a leg together for an special dance number in the film. The megastar also promised that the song will be a total eye feast for fans.
Credits: Twitter
