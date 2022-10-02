GodFather: Chiranjeevi shares insight into the making of political thriller with Nayanthara in BTS VIDEO

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram account and dropped a BTS video with Nayanthara from the sets of the upcoming political thriller GodFather. While the Megastar will play a mass leader Brahma in the film, the Lady Superstar will be seen essaying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev. The clip shows the co-stars strengthening their bond during the shoot. They share laughs and indulge in fun conversations in between shots. Now, it would be exciting to see their off-screen chemistry translate on-screen.

As the movie is slated to hit the silver screens in a couple of days on 5th October 2022, the post is likely to add to the hype of the drama. Apart from these two, Bollywood star Salman Khan, Satyadev, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya will also be seen doing key roles in GodFather, along with the rest.