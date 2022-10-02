GodFather: Chiranjeevi shares insight into the making of political thriller with Nayanthara in BTS VIDEO
With just a few days to the film's release, Chiranjeevi today shared a BTS video from the shoot diaries with Nayanthara. The two can be seen bonding over the sets.
Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram account and dropped a BTS video with Nayanthara from the sets of the upcoming political thriller GodFather. While the Megastar will play a mass leader Brahma in the film, the Lady Superstar will be seen essaying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev. The clip shows the co-stars strengthening their bond during the shoot. They share laughs and indulge in fun conversations in between shots. Now, it would be exciting to see their off-screen chemistry translate on-screen.
As the movie is slated to hit the silver screens in a couple of days on 5th October 2022, the post is likely to add to the hype of the drama. Apart from these two, Bollywood star Salman Khan, Satyadev, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya will also be seen doing key roles in GodFather, along with the rest.
Made under the direction of Mohan Raja, the project is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are bankrolling the movie on a massive budget, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it. GodaFather narrates the tale of a mass leader Brahma, who returns to his hometown after being excited for two decades. While the common man is elated with the news, others do not wish him in their lives.
Now, talking about the technical crew of the film, Nirav Shah has cranked the lens for this suspense drama, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Renowned musician S Thaman is on board the team as the music composer. In addition to this, Marthand K. Venkatesh has headed the editing department of the film.
