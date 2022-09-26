GodFather: Chiranjeevi sheds light on what made him choose Mohan Raja's directorial
Megastar Chiranjeevi recently opened up about why he opted for Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather.
The fans of Chiranjeevi are waiting with bated breath to witness the Megastar on the big screens yet again with GodFather. The Acharya actor will be donning a salt and pepper look in Mohan Raja's directorial for the first time in his career. Recently, the makers announced that the grand pre-release event for the political suspense drama will take place on 28th September this year at Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh.
During an interview, Chiranjeevi was asked why he chose this film which does not have any heroines or songs. Reacting to this, the Bholaa Shankar star said that the story of the movie is so gripping with political and family drama that there is no need for songs and heroines. He further said that these emotions will keep on escalating with every scene and the audience will not realize what will hit them. He concluded by saying that with all these gut feelings he selected this film, and after seeing the trailer and all, he feels he is right.
Besides Chiranjeevi, the cast of the movie also includes Nayanthara, Salman Khan, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev along with others. GodFather follows the life of a mass leader, played by Chiranjeevi. Exiled from his hometown for two decades, he decides to make a comeback. While some people are elated with the news, others go out of their way to keep him out of their lives.
On the other hand, Chiranjeevi recently completed 44 years in the industry. Commemorating the occasion, the Megastar took to Twitter and penned a nostalgic note that read, "Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day! I owe everything to this day! Humbled and Grateful!"
