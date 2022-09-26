GodFather: Chiranjeevi sheds light on what made him choose Mohan Raja's directorial

The fans of Chiranjeevi are waiting with bated breath to witness the Megastar on the big screens yet again with GodFather. The Acharya actor will be donning a salt and pepper look in Mohan Raja's directorial for the first time in his career. Recently, the makers announced that the grand pre-release event for the political suspense drama will take place on 28th September this year at Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh.

During an interview, Chiranjeevi was asked why he chose this film which does not have any heroines or songs. Reacting to this, the Bholaa Shankar star said that the story of the movie is so gripping with political and family drama that there is no need for songs and heroines. He further said that these emotions will keep on escalating with every scene and the audience will not realize what will hit them. He concluded by saying that with all these gut feelings he selected this film, and after seeing the trailer and all, he feels he is right.