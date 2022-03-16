OFFICIAL: Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan on board in Godfather; Says 'sharing screen with you is joy'

As we exclusively reported earlier, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has joined the sets of Chiranjeevi's starrer Godfather. The megastar took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic with the Bhai to welcome him on board. He also said that sharing screen with him is an absolute joy and called his presence magical to the audience.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience."

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla a few days ago, "Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set up.”

Godfather is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s 2019blockbuster film, Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman.

Godfather, went on floors in August and is progressing shoot at a brisk pace. Recently, Nayanthara wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad.

