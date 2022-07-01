Godfather: Chiranjeevi's first look from the Telugu remake of Lucifer to unveil on July 4

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather is one of the most anticipated movies. While the film has set major expectations already because the star-studded cast, now the makers announced a big update. The first look poster will be unveiled on July 4th at 5:45 PM. The makers made the announcement through this intense poster which shows people waiting for the arrival of The Godfather.

Ram Charan is super excited for the first look of Godfather and his latest recation is proof of it. He took to Twitter and shared a gif of waiting and wrote, "Waiting for July 4th be like !!"

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing an enormous role. The movie will have an atom bombing swinging song on the two megastars. The choreography for this special dance number is by Prabhu Deva, while music is scored by S Thaman.

Touted to be an intense political drama, Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi hosts dinner for Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan at home; Trio celebrate Vikram success

Talking about the technical team, master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters is onboard for the artwork of this film. Nayanthara will be seen playing the lead role in the film.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh, and Bobby's #Chiru154 in the pipeline, which features Shruti Haasan as the female lead.