GodFather: Chiranjeevi's political thriller makers clarify about the release date, say 'Don't believe rumours'
GodFather: Chiranjeevi's political thriller makers clarify about the release date, say 'Don't believe rumours'
Chiranjeevi is all set to rule the silver screens yet again with his forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. Clearing any speculation regarding the film's release date, the makers penned on Twitter, "Don’t believe in any rumors, Megastar @KChiruTweets’s #GodFather Grand Release Worldwide on OCTOBER 5th. We are kick-starting the promotions very soon! - Producer N.V. Prasad #GodFatherOnOct5th."
Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the female lead of this much-awaited drama, and today the makers dropped her first look as Satyapriya Jaidev from the movie. She can be seen sitting on a chair, donning a saree. Sharing the first look on Twitter, the makers wrote on the micro-blogging site,"Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5."
Made under the direction of Mohan Raja, GodFather is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which featured superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. Backed by RB Choudary and N.V. Prasad on a massive budget, Konidela Surekha is presenting the flick. The venture has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai.
Salman Khan will be seen in a powerful role in the film along with Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya essaying key roles in the film, along with the rest. While Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for GodFather, Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Renowned music director S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie, and Marthand K. Venkatesh has looked after the editing of the flick.
Also Read: GodFather: Nayanthara introduces as Sathyapriya Jaidev in the first look of Chiranjeevi's co-starrer