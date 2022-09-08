GodFather: Chiranjeevi's political thriller makers clarify about the release date, say 'Don't believe rumours'

Chiranjeevi is all set to rule the silver screens yet again with his forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. Clearing any speculation regarding the film's release date, the makers penned on Twitter, "Don’t believe in any rumors, Megastar @KChiruTweets’s #GodFather Grand Release Worldwide on OCTOBER 5th. We are kick-starting the promotions very soon! - Producer N.V. Prasad #GodFatherOnOct5th."

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the female lead of this much-awaited drama, and today the makers dropped her first look as Satyapriya Jaidev from the movie. She can be seen sitting on a chair, donning a saree. Sharing the first look on Twitter, the makers wrote on the micro-blogging site,"Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5."