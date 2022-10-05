GodFather Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Fans react to Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer

GodFather movie review and release highlights: Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited film, GodFather has released today in cinemas, October 5 on the special occasion of Dussehra 2022. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film sees Chiranjeevi as Brahma and as GodFather. An official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, GodFather also has Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev in important roles. Produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film has music composed by S Thaman.