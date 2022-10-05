GodFather Movie Review: This Chiranjeevi starrer is a pack of power games and whistle-worthy moments

Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather Movie review: In a pre-release interview, director Mohan Raja hinted that he found the Malayalam original 'Lucifer' imperfect. The remark came from a position of clarity and conviction, it would seem after watching 'Godfather', which was released today in cinemas in Telugu and Hindi.

Chief Minister PKR has passed away. His daughter Sathyapriya Jaidev (Nayanthara) and her husband Jaidev (Satyadev Kancharana) have got their own succession plans when internal power tussles ensue due to an unexpected rebellion by MLAs. Jaidev, who is already hands in glove with a drug lord, wants to thrust himself into the CM chair.

Brahma (Chiranjeevi) is an outsider to this equation. A powerful man who was related to PKR, he becomes Jaidev's arch rival in an dicey turn of events after he joins the political calculus.

Goes beyond the Mollywood original..

Stephen Nedumpally's (played by Mohanlal) mysterious past in 'Lucifer' was used to build glamour around his character. 'Godfather' borrows from the template but makes substantial changes, which determine how Brahma bursts forth onto the political scene. The Malayalam original would look believable only if you account for the possibilities concerning Stephen's past. Otherwise, his omnipotent ability to stamp out all evil playing havoc or wanting to play havoc with the State would look incredibly unrealistic.

In 'Godfather', on the other hand, the voice that MLAs get in the ruling party makes the power games more real. Brahma's daredevilry and machinations, again, stem from his back story that stays true to the original.

The number '786' on Brahma's prison uniform is a tribute to Chiru's 1988 hit 'Khaidi No. 786'. The actor, after a dull performance in 'Acharya', is terrific here. Satyadev delivers an award-winning output in the role of a merciless, power-hungry crook. Nayanthara is different from her 'Lucifer' counterpart, Manju Warrier. Murali Sharma needs to shrug off his 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' mien. His character hasn't been reduced to a unidimensional yes-man.

Salman Khan's works only if you are sold on the idea that Brahma is a spine-chilling gangster-like personality who can get big men do the most frightening things. The Bollywood superstar makes a script-driven entry. He adds to the repertoire of the film's whistle-worthy moments.

Puri Jagannadh plays a whistleblower with sincerity. Tanya Ravichandran and Divi Vadthya are good.

The charm of 'masala' cinema..

What makes Telugu cinema a cut above the rest, at times, is the unrestrained indulgence of action sequences. Stunt Silva and the Ram-Lakshman duo mount fights where Chiru gets to look assured while not abandoning the style quotient. Take the action scene where a weapon-wielding baddie points a gun at Stephen's forehead in the original. The subsequent action looked too simplistic. In 'Godfather', such moments are either omitted or calibrated to dish out better experience.

Thaman doesn't quite introduce a refreshing soundscape; after 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Akhanda', he is perhaps too tired for that. But the BGM works to an extent. Nirav Shan's visuals are measured.

