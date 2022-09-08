GodFather: Nayanthara introduces as Sathyapriya Jaidev in the first look of Chiranjeevi's co-starrer

On Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday, the makers unveiled the first look and teaser of the megastar from the film. This is for the first time that the star is sporting a salt and pepper look in his career. The teaser and first look received a massive response from the audiences and have also managed to set major expectations.

This Mohan Raja's directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal in the lead. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are backing the flick on a massive budget, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The drama has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai.

Bollywood star Salman Khan is roped in to play a powerful role. Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya are also doing key roles in the movie, apart from others. Now, shifting to the technical crew, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for this suspense drama, and Suresh Selvarajan is the art director. Well-known music director S Thaman has composed the melodies for GodFather, and Marthand K. Venkatesh has taken care of the editing department.