Godfather: Prabhu Deva to choreograph Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan's special song; Fans say 'screens on fire'

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather is one of the most anticipated movies. It is well-known fact that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is playing a cameo role in the film and is creating a solid buzz among the viewers. It also reported that the duo will be performing a special dance number together, raising expectations sky-high. Well, the reports turned out to be true as the news has been announced officially.

Music composer of Godfather, S Thaman took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic with Chiranjeevi, director Mohan Raja along with ace choreographer Prabhu Deva to welcome him on board. Yes, Prabhu Deva will choreograph the special song of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in Godfather with tunes rendered by Thaman himself. As soon as the news was announced, fans went berserk with comments and said that they can't wait for the screen to set on fire.

Sharing the pic and big news, "Thaman wrote, Yayyyy !! THIS IS NEWS @PDdancing. Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather. This is GONNA LIT THE Screens For Sure."

Touted to be an intense political drama, Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman.

