Godfather: Puri Jagannadh to play a special role, Chiranjeevi welcomes him on onboard; PICS

Chiranjeevi's next Godfather is only getting bigger and bigger every day as makers are roping in the best cast and crew. After Salman Khan, Liger director Puri Jagannadh is the latest to join the cast in a special role in the film. Megastar welcomed him on board with a heartfelt note and a few pics, which are currently going viral on the Internet.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pics of welcoming Puri to the sets with a flower bouquet. He also wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated as, "A boy from Narsipatnam came to Hyderabad to shine as an actor on the silver screen. He played the role of an ara. introducing my @purijagan in a special role, from the sets of #Godfather."

The shoot for Godfather is moving rapidly with actors wrapping up their respective schedules. Recently, Salman Khan, who also plays a cameo role in the film, wrapped up a 15-day schedule along with Chiranjeevi. The Bollywood hunk called working with a megastar a 'wonderful experience' and also said he is excited about the film.

Touted to be an intense political drama, Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by S Thaman.

